Human Smuggling Attempt in Cuatro Vientos

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Human smuggling attempt intercepted during Easter weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety intercepted a human smuggling attempt in the Cuatro Vientos area during the Easter weekend. A video caught by a DPS trooper’s dash camera shows a maroon truck.

This vehicle stopped when trooper signaled it to do so. Once the officer approached the truck they drive off. The chase continued for miles north on loop twenty. Troopers were able to use a tire deflation device to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Two minors were arrested, and undocumented people were found in the vehicle were referred to Border Patrol.

