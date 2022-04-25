Advertisement

Juntos for Better Health Program expands services

File photo: Laredo Health Department
File photo: Laredo Health Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A program that provides care and mental health services to Laredo residents is expanding.

The Laredo Health Department’s Juntos for Better Health Program says they are teaming up with Methodist Healthcare Ministries Foundation to further expand the programs funding.

The program is one of the few initiatives that is funded by different philanthropic organizations.

Luis Cerda with the health department says the program is hoping to assess the community’s needs and bridge the gap in the social determinants of health.

Cerda says, “This program is not only for primary care they also offer services, mental health, psychiatry, counseling health education and navigation services the program intends to several communities not only on primary care but social determines of health.”

This new initiative will allow the program to address individual social needs such as housing, food security, quality education, transportation, health and employment.

For more information on the services they offer, you can call, 956-795-4915.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Tiger Rescued in Laredo
Tiger rescued from a Laredo home
Car rollover on I35
Rollover on I35 causes traffic delays
laredo utilities employees
Several City of Laredo Utilities employees not in compliance with job requirement
A UISD contract questioned by local attorney, district speaks out.
Contract creates questions of conflict of interest with UISD board member
Rescued tiger cub has new home
Rescued Tiger Cub now living in animal sanctuary

Latest News

TxDOT launches distracted driving prevention campaign
TxDOT launches distracted driving prevention campaign
File photo: TxDOT Distracted driving
TxDOT launches distracted driving prevention campaign
Laredo College to help kids with autism
Laredo College Medical Services seeks to help children with autism
Laredo Police promote dangers of alcohol
Laredo Police raise awareness on the dangers of alcohol