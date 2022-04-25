Juntos for Better Health Program expands services

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A program that provides care and mental health services to Laredo residents is expanding.

The Laredo Health Department’s Juntos for Better Health Program says they are teaming up with Methodist Healthcare Ministries Foundation to further expand the programs funding.

The program is one of the few initiatives that is funded by different philanthropic organizations.

Luis Cerda with the health department says the program is hoping to assess the community’s needs and bridge the gap in the social determinants of health.

Cerda says, “This program is not only for primary care they also offer services, mental health, psychiatry, counseling health education and navigation services the program intends to several communities not only on primary care but social determines of health.”

This new initiative will allow the program to address individual social needs such as housing, food security, quality education, transportation, health and employment.

For more information on the services they offer, you can call, 956-795-4915.

