Laredo College Medical Services seeks to help children with autism

The Laredo College Emergency Medical Services Program and Families For Autism teamed up to give parents the chance to bring their children so they can get comfortable with being around medical staff.

Children were able to experience real life situations like going to a doctor’s and specialists office.

Each room had a different medical procedure like getting a splint if you break a bone, being in an ambulance and getting x-rays.

The director for the emergency medical services program Manuel Rodriguez says it’s beneficial for both the children and the students.

Rodriguez says this is a great initiative to go over what skills they are going to perform and go over, some of the social stories and show them some of the equipment hospital staff with be using.

Rodriguez says, “The children can get accustomed and when they get to see it in the real world when it’s an emergency the child has already been exposed to that environment and they are accused to me it.”

Rodriguez says they know there is lack of awareness for autism in the community, which is why they decided to join with Families for Autism and Awareness.

If a loved one has been diagnosed with autism, there is plenty of local support groups in the Laredo community.

