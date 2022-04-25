Laredo officials to discuss World Trade Bridge Expansion Project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is hoping to bridge the gap between our neighbors across the border with a new project.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Congressman Cuellar will hold a press conference to announce the details of the World Trade Bridge expansion project.

The mayor and congressman will welcome Governor of the State of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca and sign the letter of commitment and financial support for the project.

The ceremony will take place on Monday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the World Trade Bridge Conference room.

