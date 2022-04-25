Laredo Police to hold 5K Run and Walk

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The month of May might be a few days away, but the Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to pound the pavement for Police Week.

The police department will be hosting a 5K Run and Walk on May 14th at North Central Park at 8 a.m.

Registration is officially underway and costs $20 and $25 on site.

The first 100 to register will receive a t-shirt, hopefully you still have a chance.

For more information you can call 956-701-0671.

