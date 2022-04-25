Advertisement

Laredo Police raise awareness on the dangers of alcohol

By Lisely Garza
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are taking some time to shed light on the dangers of alcohol.

In observance of Alcohol Awareness Month, which takes place every April, the Laredo Police Department visited several schools around town to spread their message.

Authorities say they have seen many people who have used alcohol has a coping mechanism for their problems.

Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says people who drink at home do not see how this ultimately affects their children.

Baeza says they have seen kids very early on that start their lives with substance dependency whether it starts with alcohol and then begins with harder drugs.

He says they are trying to teach kids that drinking is something that needs to be taken very seriously.

