Mexican consulate on Title 42 controversy and immigration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate is speaking out on the controversy surrounding Title 42, the public health order implemented to prevent the spread of diseases such as COVID-19.

The Mexican Consulate General, Juan Carlos Mendoza, says migrants cross the border due to a demand for jobs in the United States while others seek asylum due to violence or the political situation in their country. Mendoza says immigration is a social phenomenon that should not be considered a problem that needs to be fixed, but instead something that needs to be managed. Mendoza adds that if the economy of a country is strong, not so many people would try to leave it. ”If we want to manage immigration the right way, we need to control the causes, and we have to help and make investments in the south of Mexico, and also in Central America, in Cuba, in Venezuela, in order to offer the people the opportunities to stay in their own land.” Mendoza also advises against crossing the river due to the rising number of drowning deaths among immigrants.

Under Title 42, border enforcement agencies are allowed to remove migrants crossing into the United States, including those hoping to apply for asylum.

