Advertisement

Missing Nuevo Leon teen found dead

By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUEVO LEON. (CNN) - The Attorney General of Nuevo León, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutiérrez, reported this Friday they found the body of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa.

Guerrero said the exams done to the body indicated the cause of death was a deep skull contusion.

The official added they will put all their resources towards finding out if this was a crime done by someone, if so, they will be prosecuted.

The 18-year-old was last seen on the night of April 8 on the Nuevo Laredo Highway, near the Nuevo Castilla Neighborhood, in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León.

On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office reported the discovery of a body inside a motel near the last place where the young woman was seen.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Tiger Rescued in Laredo
Tiger rescued from a Laredo home
Car rollover on I35
Rollover on I35 causes traffic delays
laredo utilities employees
Several City of Laredo Utilities employees not in compliance with job requirement
A UISD contract questioned by local attorney, district speaks out.
Contract creates questions of conflict of interest with UISD board member
Rescued tiger cub has new home
Rescued Tiger Cub now living in animal sanctuary

Latest News

Missing Nuevo Leon teen found dead
Missing Nuevo Leon teen found dead
Reinforcements sent to Nuevo Laredo
Reinforcements sent to Nuevo Laredo to help deter violence
Gunfire was reported on Monday, March 14th along Laredo
Gunfire, road blockades reported in Nuevo Laredo
AMLO to visit Nuevo Laredo
Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to visit Nuevo Laredo