Missing Nuevo Leon teen found dead

NUEVO LEON. (CNN) - The Attorney General of Nuevo León, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutiérrez, reported this Friday they found the body of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa.

Guerrero said the exams done to the body indicated the cause of death was a deep skull contusion.

The official added they will put all their resources towards finding out if this was a crime done by someone, if so, they will be prosecuted.

The 18-year-old was last seen on the night of April 8 on the Nuevo Laredo Highway, near the Nuevo Castilla Neighborhood, in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León.

On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office reported the discovery of a body inside a motel near the last place where the young woman was seen.

