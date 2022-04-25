Advertisement

Missing TX Guardsman found; soldier transferred to Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office

By Alex Cano
Apr. 25, 2022
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a three-day search, the body of a missing National Guardsman has been found.

Texas Army National Guardsman, Specialist Bishop Evans, age 22 years was from Arlington, Texas.

He was deployed to Eagle Pass to assist with Operation Lone Star.

SPC Evan was escorted by guard members to an Eagle Pass funeral home.

KGNS has obtained information that SPC Evans has been transferred to the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Several DPS vehicles, Border Patrol, and Texas Army National Guard’s member followed the hearse.

No word yet from DPS or the Texas Army National Guard on what the next step will be to transfer Evans to his family.

