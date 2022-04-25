Advertisement

Morales Martial Arts Academy In Laredo excels in a not so common martial art.

By Gilberto Obregon
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The Morales martial arts academy recently attended an event in Houston a event were the students of a Brazilian martial art named capoeira got to learn more about the martial art and improve their skills. Coach Carlos Morales who’s one of the coaches in the academy tells us this martial art is not the most common but it’s one that has helped him in many ways.

