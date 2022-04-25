Rescued Tiger Cub now living in animal sanctuary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A cute and adorable bundle of joy is waking up in a new home after being rescued by Laredo authorities.

A three month old tiger cub was removed from a Laredo home by the Laredo Police Department and Animal Care Services.

She’s healthy and in good spirits and is on her way to living a better life.

On Sunday she was taken to her new home, an animal sanctuary in Dallas.

She won’t be alone, a Bengal tiger was found in Laredo back in 2010 and was taken to the same sanctuary where he has lived happily ever after.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.