Rescued Tiger Cub now living in animal sanctuary

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A cute and adorable bundle of joy is waking up in a new home after being rescued by Laredo authorities.

A three month old tiger cub was removed from a Laredo home by the Laredo Police Department and Animal Care Services.

She’s healthy and in good spirits and is on her way to living a better life.

On Sunday she was taken to her new home, an animal sanctuary in Dallas.

She won’t be alone, a Bengal tiger was found in Laredo back in 2010 and was taken to the same sanctuary where he has lived happily ever after.

