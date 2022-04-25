Advertisement

Rollover on I35 causes traffic delays

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle rollover causes traffic delays southbound on I-35 Monday morning.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

However, police have closed off sections of the highway to allow crews to clean up the scene.

If you are traveling southbound on the highway between exit 3, Del Mar, and exit 2, expect reroutes.

The area is expected to be clear in a couple of minutes.

