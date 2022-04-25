Rollover on I35 causes traffic delays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle rollover causes traffic delays southbound on I-35 Monday morning.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

However, police have closed off sections of the highway to allow crews to clean up the scene.

If you are traveling southbound on the highway between exit 3, Del Mar, and exit 2, expect reroutes.

The area is expected to be clear in a couple of minutes.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.