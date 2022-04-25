Several City of Laredo Utilities employees not in compliance with job requirement

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A City of Laredo Auditor reveals that a handful of staff at the Utilities Department are not complying with the City of Laredo employment requirements.

During Monday’s Laredo City Council Meeting, the details of a city-issued audit into the Utilities Department revealed that five employees are working without the certification required by the City of Laredo.

The Utilities Department has upwards of 300 employees, but only 73 of them require a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality license. In an interview with KGNS, Interim City Manager Samuel Keith Selman says, “Some of those (certifications) aren’t really tied to job performance, but they are in their job description, so they need to be certified.”

According to the City Auditor, of the five employees in question, two do not have the required ‘Class D’ TCEQ license, one has an expired license, and the other two have the incorrect license. The two employees with the incorrect license were recently promoted to a new position that required a different license from the one they have. Selman breaks down the position of each employee, “Two of them are in wastewater, and they’re a type-two certification which is a very low-level certification; the other one was a ‘Class C’ in Water, that, also, is a very low-level certification.” Selman tells us that the city has never been in noncompliance with TCEQ rules when it comes to employees who are certified. Three of the employees work under a supervisor, and two employees work in the billings department.

During the council meeting, Alberto Torres, Jr., the council member for district four, asked why the positions required a certification. Selman says he doesn’t know why it was originally required, but adds that management will be looking into the job descriptions within the Utilities Department.

City of Laredo Utilities Director Arturo Garcia says that employees who are required to have a certification are in charge of keeping up with the process. As far as checks and balances in place to ensure this is done, Garcia says he often reminds supervisors to keep track of their employees.

