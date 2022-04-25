TxDOT launches distracted driving prevention campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation is hoping to minimize distracted driving on the roads.

Officials say some of the most common distractions are using the radio, as well as talking and texting on cellphones.

Raul Leal a spokesperson for the department says they have seen an increase in distracted driving crashes and fatalities.

Leal says, “From the year 2021 to previous year 2020 there has been a 16 percent increase in crashes from 20 to 21 there has been a 17 percent increase in fatalities. So, it’s obviously something that the public needs to take to heart when they get behind the wheel.”

Last year there was over 23,000 crashes resulting in 400 deaths statewide.

In Laredo they had a little over 400 crashes that involved distracted driving.

Leal says people must make a constant effort to eliminate distractions.

These distracted driving crashes can be prevented.

