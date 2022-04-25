LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new type of martial arts is breaking barriers in the Gateway City called capoeira.

The Morales Martial Arts Academy recently went to an event in Houston, Texas where the students of a Brazilian Martial Arts named capoeira received their new colored cords but what is capoeira?

Coach David Morales says it’s a form of martial arts developed by the African slaves in Brazil.

Morales says, “It was hidden within dance and music so that the plantation owners wouldn’t know that they were practicing martial arts. The slaves used capoeira to defends themselves and to fight for freedom, so secrecy was very important to keep it hidden from everyone that was watching.”

Natalie Nye who is the only girl in the class got to upgrade her cord by passing certain exam, something she says was very rewarding in many aspects.

Nye says, “The Houston event was really cool because there were so many people from all over, I learned a lot of new skills and I got to play capoeira with so many new people so it really opened up my knowledge on different ways I can play and how I can improve my skills.”

Practicing capoeira is not the most popular thing to do around town but for Coach Morales and his students capoeira is more than just a martial art, it’s a culture, history and holds much more meaning that meets the eye.

And even though she’s one of the few kids around Laredo practicing capoeira Natalie enjoys the time she spends doing it and recommends it to others.

“I would tell them that they should really come try it because it’s a really enjoyable experience here because you get to meet so many new people cause when I went to the event, I met people from all over and it’s really amazing that I get to be part of this like amazing art and pass it on”, said Nye.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.