Additional federal judge needed in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The heavy federal court docket along our border calls for the appointment of an additional federal judge in Laredo.

When comparing the numbers of average case loads in the southern district of Texas, which Laredo falls under, from January 2021 to December 2021, the cases of filings per judgeship in Laredo is at 853 versus the national average of 573. In the same time period, Brownsville and McAllen fell below at 542 and 667, respectively.

When comparing the number of judges to handle these cases, Laredo falls below other cities as well, with only two judges: Diana Saldana and Marina Marmolejo; while both Corpus Christi and McAllen have three judges to handle smaller docket numbers.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he’s working with Texas senator John Cornyn and the White House in accepting applications from local attorneys, state judges, and current magistrates. As per the agreement with the Texas Democratic Delegation, he will have preference in the selection process. “My preference is to have someone from Laredo that will be selected, because if you remember the old days, they would bring judges from Houston, from McAllen, and put them here in Laredo, and then after they got here and another position opened in the valley or Houston, they would move back. So what I want to do is short-circuit that, get somebody that is from Laredo, wants to stay in Laredo, and select that person, instead of just being appointed for a temporary time and then they move somewhere else,” Cuellar says. By choosing a local candidate, Cuellar says there is a better understanding and perspective of the issues faced along the border.

Those wishing to apply can contact the congressman’s Laredo office for information. The office is located at 602 E. Calton Road, Suite 2 and the phone number is (956) 725-0639.

