Affected families attend National Crime Victims’ Rights Week ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Helping crime survivors find justice, that’s the purpose behind National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

In Laredo, a ceremony was held to remember the victims of violent crimes. One of the families present was of Griselda and Dominic Hernandez, the mother and son who were allegedly killed by former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles.

City of Laredo and Webb County justice leaders say services are available for victims and their families. The county says they offer counseling to families affected. Also, Laredo police say they offer help in funeral expenses and funding.

While many affected by violence say they are grateful for the help, families like Griselda and Dominic’s say the pain of losing a loved one lives with them everyday. Griselda’s sister, Angelica Hernandez, says, “the pain never goes away. It’s something you learn to live with as part of your new normal life. It’s hard to judge, and it’s very easy for people to judge. Unless you have gone through and been through the pain that we’ve been through -- it’s a crime so heinous -- you’ll know what it’s like. It’s a pain that’s never ending. When court hearings come up and events like these, it’s as if your wound reopens and you are back to day 1.”

A public vigil to honor all victims and survivors of crime will be held on Thursday, April 28 at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park at 6:30 p.m.

