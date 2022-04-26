Advertisement

Anonymous tip leads to vehicle burglary arrest

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is thanking the community for a tip that ultimately resulted in an arrest.

Authorities received a call on Sunday regarding a possible vehicle burglary at the 1700 block of East Lyon Street.

When they arrived, they found Alejandro Ruben Santos, 39 at the scene.

A witness told police, a man fitting Santos’ description was trying to get into vehicles at an apartment complex in the area.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle.

