Autism support group hosts simulation sessions for kids

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - April is Autism Awareness Month and in Laredo, a local organization is helping children with autism by doing “real life” simulations that will be of great benefit to them.

The partnership between Laredo College’s Emergency Medical Services Program and Families for Autism Support and Awareness has been strong for a few years now.

Veronica Orduño, founder of Families for Autism, says the partnership began when tragedy struck a Laredo student. ”One of our little children passed away, so then of course we knew that there was a need in Laredo to show our kids, especially the kids with autism what it’s like to go to the doctor.”

Orduño says visiting a doctor or get lab work done can be scary enough for a regular person let alone a child with autism that might not understand what’s going on. That’s why these classes aim to be of great help to children who fall in the autism spectrum and to their families. ”We’re having these mocked visits to the doctor or to get a sonogram or when the EMS [Emergency Medical Services] department goes to your house. So, we are partnering up so that our kids are looking at what they are going to do to them.” She says it’s beneficial for the student’s exposure to working with autistic patients.

Laredo College EMS Director Manuel Ramirez says students and children with autism are both learning during these simulations. “[Students] get to interact with autistic children. I know there is a lack of awareness about autism in our community. We believe that it’s the responsibility of this institution to make the public aware of this.” Ramirez says bringing awareness to the community will improve the quality of life these children have.

Orduño says there are over 750 individuals diagnosed with autism. She says people in the community should be mindful of their actions when interacting with a person who has autism.

The “real life” simulations are being held once every semester at Laredo College South Campus. For more information, you can contact Families for Autism Support and Awareness at 956-220-9318.

