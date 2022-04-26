Car chase ends in crash on I-35 and Lafayette

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A high-speed chase results in a crash in central Laredo Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at a gas station on I-35 and Lafayette.

According to DPS, a man was taken into custody.

The man had a warrant for his arrest at the time of the chase.

DPS says the man crashed into another vehicle ending the chase.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, one of their ambulances was involved in the accident.

Emergency crews also say everyone involved refused treatment.

The accident is under investigation by DPS.

