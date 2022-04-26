Advertisement

U.S. Congressman Cuellar announces funding to fight climate change

By Heather Sanchez
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Monday, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced funding of $274 million through the appropriations bill to help fight climate change.

Cuellar says the money will go towards finding solutions to reducing greenhouse emissions in the United States.

He says carbon capture has shown to be very effective in reducing emissions while also ensuring continued economic stability and growth in the energy sector.

The bill also calls for $6.4 billion that Texas can tap into to reduce carbon pollution across the state and provide for more transportation alternatives and reduce commute times.

