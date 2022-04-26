Concerns raised after religious group visits Laredo high school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A religious group visits Cigarroa High School advocating their beliefs to students; however, a national group is speaking out against it.

The organization, the school district and a local pastor, who share his opinion speak on the visit.

A moment of attempted faith healings, prayers, bibles and bracelets are just some of the activities and objects that were given to students by the group “Time to Revive”, an evangelical ministry group from north Texas.

The visit happened early April at Cigarroa High School.

A student posted a video on Tik Tok about the visit.

In the video, students claim preachers said that if they did not pray hard enough, they were going to hell.

Although this visit, caught the attention of parents and the community.

A national organization took matters into their own hands.

Freedom From Religion Foundation or FFRF, a non-profit group that works to protect the constitution principle of separation between state and church says the religious groups’ visit is troubling.

However, they say students should have a say on what groups can be on campus.

The organization’s attorney Chris Line says they have sent a letter to the district to investigate the claim.

Line says if the school is continuing to promote to bring religious preachers in and use their school resources to push Christianity, then any student or parent could file a lawsuit at any time.

Local pastor Hector Patino says although the word of God should be spread to people of all ages, he says pastors and other religious groups need to follow the state law.

Patino says, “We also have to respect the laws of our community and in our state, which states that we as a Christian or our ministries we are not allowed to set on school grounds or participate unless the students themselves participate.”

In the letter Freedom From Religion Foundation sent to LISD it reads in part, “Public schools are not an appropriate place for outside adults to convince students to convert to their beliefs or attend their church.”

We reached out to LISD about the visit who addressed it immediately in statement by saying, “The district respects the individual student’s rights to religious expression but recognizes that compelling students to gather for any religious expressions does not align with their current policies or practices.”

KGNS also reached out to Time to Revive for a comment on the visit but did not receive a response.

LISD goes on to say, “We will continue to protect the rights of its students while enforcing all state and federal statutes regarding the separation of church and state. However - students or parents should report any religious acts or activities inside their school district.”

