Five years since FBI raided Laredo and Webb County offices

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - April 26 marks five years since the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided city of Laredo and Webb County offices.

No stone was left unturned by federal agents as they searched City Hall, the Webb County Courthouse, and the offices of Dannenbaum Engineering. A warrant calling for everything from computer hard drives to jewelry was executed.

The FBI was interested in dealings between Dannenbaum Engineering and city and county employees as well as elected officials. Since that time, former elected officials Jaime Canales and Johnny Amaya pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy charges.

In 2020, Canales was said to have started his 15-month prison sentence. In 2021, Amaya began a two-year probation. No other details on the investigation have been shared since the raid.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.