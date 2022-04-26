It can’t rain all the time...

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After weeks of dancing for the rain, we finally got a significant amount of rainfall, but is that all we are going to get?

On Monday night we finally got a massive amount of rain pour that spurred into Tuesday morning.

That brought temperatures into the 60s.

As we head into Wednesday things will start to pick up a bit into the mid-80s and our chances of rain will start to decrease.

On Thursday we’ll be back in the 90s and reach the lows into the 70s.

As we get ready to hit the weekend, we will get back into the mid-90s and see some slight chances of rain all throughout the weekend.

After the weekend, we’ll start the month of the May with clear and sunny skies with highs at 97.

Expect nothing but the upper 90s from here on out.

