Laredo councilmember speaks on health authority position

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A councilmember is speaking out after Laredo’s health authority announced last week he will not renew his contract.

District 3 leader, Mercurio Martinez, III, says the city is accepting applications for someone take over as the health authority. Dr. Victor Trevino has been in the position for 7 years. Martinez says he is thankful for Dr. Trevino’s work during the COVID crisis. “[Dr. Trevino] sacrificed a lot of his time and effort to help the city of Laredo. He has a clinic, he has patients, and I’m sure his clinic has suffered because he has sacrificed so much of his time to the city of Laredo during this pandemic. I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart because he’s done a great job with us.”

The city says the Laredo Health Department director, Dr. Richard Chamberlin, will make a recommendation from the pool of applicants and bring it to city council for approval.

