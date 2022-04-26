Advertisement

Laredo councilmember speaks on health authority position

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A councilmember is speaking out after Laredo’s health authority announced last week he will not renew his contract.

District 3 leader, Mercurio Martinez, III, says the city is accepting applications for someone take over as the health authority. Dr. Victor Trevino has been in the position for 7 years. Martinez says he is thankful for Dr. Trevino’s work during the COVID crisis. “[Dr. Trevino] sacrificed a lot of his time and effort to help the city of Laredo. He has a clinic, he has patients, and I’m sure his clinic has suffered because he has sacrificed so much of his time to the city of Laredo during this pandemic. I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart because he’s done a great job with us.”

The city says the Laredo Health Department director, Dr. Richard Chamberlin, will make a recommendation from the pool of applicants and bring it to city council for approval.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Cigarroa High School
Concerns raised after religious group visits Laredo high school
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
33-year-old Armando Portillo
Laredo man arrested for possession of drugs
Car chase ends in crash on I-35 and Lafayette
Car chase ends in crash on I-35 and Lafayette
Rescued tiger cub has new home
Laredo resident receives citation for violating city’s wild animal ordinance

Latest News

Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Martin High School inducts 11 Tiger Legends
Martin High School inducts 11 Tiger Legends
File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
Funding approved; Sheriff’s Office to get body cameras
Kids plant pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month
Kids plant pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month