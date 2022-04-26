Laredo man arrested for possession of drugs

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Police Department arrested a man after drugs were found in his vehicle.

On Friday, around midnight, 33-year-old Armando Portillo was pulled over for a traffic stop at the 2700 block of Arkansas.

Police noticed Portillo seemed nervous when they asked him for his driver’s license. After asking him to step out of the car officers located a clear pouch underneath the driver’s seat containing multiple pills and a white rocky substance they identified as meth.

Portillo was arrested, booked, and taken to the Webb County Jail.

