Laredo man pleads guilty to accepting bribes

By Mindy Casso
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 68-year-old Laredo man has admitted to accepting bribes.

Roberto Adams pleaded guilty to accepting more than $40,000 in bribery payments while employed as a U.S. Department of Agriculture lead animal health technician. Adams inspected cattle entering the United States to determine if they met the necessary health requirements to enter the country. Over the course of at least 14 months, Mexican cattle brokers paid Adams to allow cattle into the country without proper quarantine or legitimate inspection.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo is scheduled to sentence Adams on August 3, 2022. He faces up to 15 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

