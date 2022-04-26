Laredo officials discuss World Trade Bridge Expansion project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The deal to expand the World Trade Bridge was made official on Monday morning.

Local, federal, and international leaders behind the project spoke about how it will impact both sides of the border.

The World Trade Bridge is one of four international bridges that Laredo has.

Currently the World Trade Bridge sees long lines, as well as bumper to bumper traffic, but the future of bridge four is looking a bit brighter.

On Monday, Laredo Mayor Pete Saez, Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca signed on the dotted line to kick start the project.

Now, the next step is to submit a U.S. Presidential Permit Application for the project but what is it for?

Adding more lanes to the bridge is expected to reduce the wait times; in hopes of increasing the economic development for not only Laredo but Nuevo Laredo as well.

According to TxDOT in 2019, two million trucks crossed from Mexico into the U.S. with an estimated wait time of 30 minutes at the bridge. However, that can vary when traffic piles up.

According to a report by TxDOT, they estimate that in the next 20 years, if no expansions are made, the wait time can increase to more than two hours.

Tamaulipas Governor Cabeza de Vaca says the World Trade Bridge’s Expansion will strengthen and reinforce import and exports for both cities.

Currently, the World Trade Bridge has six southbound lanes and two fast northbound lanes, but the project would expand the existing bridge will two additional southbound lanes and eight northbound lanes.

According to a map provided by the City of Laredo, another bridge would be built next to it.

This expansion is something the city says we desperately need.

Mayor Saenz says, “The fact that we want to make this bridge in particular more efficient by adding not only the lanes here, but also the fast lanes and more exit lanes and just make it easier to get in and get out.”

All three entities from the city to federal and international are expecting an answer from the presidential permit by fall.

In the meantime, trucks will continue to wait until a change is made.

If approved, the project is scheduled to begin by December of 2024.

