Laredo Police seeing a rise in fake bomb threats

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An online prank promoted on social media could be related to a recent bomb threat at a south Laredo private school.

The Laredo Police Department says these hoax bomb threats have been trending on popular social media sites like TikTok since late fall and have spread throughout many cities. The department says it’s not just students being affected by these fake bomb threats. Jose Espinoza with LPD says, “our local law enforcement agencies, when they have to respond to these calls, are driving to these high schools, and doing investigations when the community has other crimes being committed in the city. So, it takes away from the police department as well as the schools, the students, and the staff.”

Making threats toward a business or school is a serious criminal act and anyone who has information about a hoax bomb threat should call police at 956-795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS. Officers say students who participate in the challenge could face terroristic threat charges.

Last week’s incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.