Martin High School turning to community to complete yearbook collection

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Martin High School is working on celebrating a very important milestone.

This year marks 100 years of printing a yearbook and while the celebrations are expected to be big, the school’s yearbook staff is turning to the community to help locate missing treasures.

Martin High school’s yearbook, “La Pitahaya” was published back in 1945.

However, long before that, “La Pitahaya” staff published its very first yearbook in 1916 when Martin was called Laredo High School and was located in downtown Laredo where La Posada Hotel currently sits.

This year’s, yearbook president, Sofia Garcia Reyes says students work hand in hand taking pictures and writing stories to create a memory for students.

Reyes says to her, the yearbook is more than the school, it’s about the memories of the community and its students.

A trip down memory lane is what is captured in the 100 editions of La Pitahaya”.

Yearbook sponsor Laura Hovel says the yearbook not only holds memories of Martin High School but of Laredo throughout the years.

Hovel says, “Eleanor Roosevelt came to Laredo and the La Pitahaya staff interviewed her and all kinds of important people that have been here over the years and to see what took place.”

Mrs. Hovel says the book holds history about other schools in town and why they got their name.

The 2022 yearbook edition will be the 100th publication of “La Pitahaya”

The staff has been collecting the yearbooks, but they are missing two yearbooks to complete the 100-yearbook collection.

Hovel says her goal is that the word gets out and someway they are able to locate the two missing yearbooks that they are lacking which are the 1918 and 1919.

She says it’s important for them to have all the yearbooks to maintain what she calls a treasure chest of history.

Hotel says, “We take a lot of pride in gathering information for it uh the last couple of years were very challenging especially when the mist of the pandemic.”

The yearbook staff is hoping that someone in the community is willing to help them complete the first one hundred books.

If you would like to donate a copy of the 1918 and 1919 yearbooks, you can contact the staff at Martin High School at (956) 273-7100.

LISD says those two editions are missing because staff at the time did not keep a copy.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.