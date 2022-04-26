Advertisement

Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter

Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten in the leg, ankle and shoulder, according to her grandmother. She received several stitches and underwent two surgeries.(Source: ZoomBlurredBackgrounds via Canva)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (Gray News) - A 1-year-old girl from California is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. The girl’s mother fatally stabbed one of the dogs while trying to save her daughter.

Family members say the Sunday night attack on 1-year-old Ruby Ann Cervantes by two blue nose pit bulls lasted no more than three or four minutes, KNBC reports. The girl’s mother, grandmother and aunt were all injured trying to stop the attack.

“He [The dog] had her by the leg, and I had to get his teeth off of her,” said Margaret Morales, Ruby’s grandmother, as reported by KTLA. “He bit my hand, and my hand’s pretty severely cut open.”

Jaime Morales, Ruby’s mother, eventually grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed one of the dogs.

“It was either him or my daughter, so I chose my daughter. I did whatever I had to do to protect my daughter,” Jaime Morales told KNBC.

Ruby was bitten in the leg, ankle and shoulder, according to her grandmother. She received several stitches and underwent two surgeries, including one for a fractured hip. She was expected to be placed in the intensive care unit after the surgeries.

The other three victims all required stitches, as well, KCOP reports. Jaime Morales was bitten in the face and arm while protecting her daughter.

“I did what I had to do because he [the dog] wouldn’t let go,” she said.  “I feel really bad, but I had to. I’m pretty sure anyone would have done it.”

The two pit bulls, both 3 years old, were owned by Margaret Morales, according to KNBC. They were normally outside dogs but were inside at the time of the attack after receiving baths. Family members say the dogs had not been aggressive prior to the incident.

The second dog involved in the attack was taken away by animal control and will be euthanized.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cigarroa High School
Concerns raised after religious group visits Laredo high school
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
33-year-old Armando Portillo
Laredo man arrested for possession of drugs
Car chase ends in crash on I-35 and Lafayette
Car chase ends in crash on I-35 and Lafayette
Rescued tiger cub has new home
Laredo resident receives citation for violating city’s wild animal ordinance

Latest News

CDC data from 2020 shows suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14...
Health Minute: Youth suicides went up over pandemic
Newly released recordings indicate Kevin McCarthy's concerns that some of his Republican House...
McCarthy faces backlash from fellow GOP members over Jan. 6 recordings
Naimo Abdirahman, 26, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning of April 20...
Ohio officer pulled from duty after woman killed in hit-and-run
Police say the car involved in the hit-and-run belongs to the officer, but it's unclear if or...
Woman, 26, killed in hit-and-run, possibly involving Ohio police officer
Some observers say Putin is trying to fragment Europe by demanding gas payment in rubles or...
Russia warns Europe with gas shutdowns to Poland, Bulgaria