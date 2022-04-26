Advertisement

NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case

GRAPHIC: Lyoya was a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. (WWMT, GRAND RAPIDS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A civil rights group is demanding that the Michigan attorney general investigate the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, warning the longstanding relationship between the county prosecutor’s office and Grand Rapids police could lead to bias.

The president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP says he personally asked Chris Becker to recuse himself but the Kent County prosecutor declined.

Cle Jackson says there are too many conflicts of interest. But Becker says he won’t give up the case.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot in the back of the head by a white Grand Rapids officer after an April 4 traffic stop. State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cigarroa High School
Concerns raised after religious group visits Laredo high school
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
33-year-old Armando Portillo
Laredo man arrested for possession of drugs
Car chase ends in crash on I-35 and Lafayette
Car chase ends in crash on I-35 and Lafayette
Rescued tiger cub has new home
Laredo resident receives citation for violating city’s wild animal ordinance

Latest News

CDC data from 2020 shows suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14...
Health Minute: Youth suicides went up over pandemic
Newly released recordings indicate Kevin McCarthy's concerns that some of his Republican House...
McCarthy faces backlash from fellow GOP members over Jan. 6 recordings
Naimo Abdirahman, 26, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning of April 20...
Ohio officer pulled from duty after woman killed in hit-and-run
Police say the car involved in the hit-and-run belongs to the officer, but it's unclear if or...
Woman, 26, killed in hit-and-run, possibly involving Ohio police officer
Some observers say Putin is trying to fragment Europe by demanding gas payment in rubles or...
Russia warns Europe with gas shutdowns to Poland, Bulgaria