Police searching for person(s) accused of stealing from western store

By Omar Anzaldua and Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a suspect(s) who allegedly burgled a Laredo business over the weekend.

The incident happened at a local western store at the 2400 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Employees say the alleged thieves not only stole items but also left some damage to the store.

Surveillance videos were able to capture images of the alleged culprit.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

