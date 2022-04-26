TAMIU Women’s Golf team earns Super Regional berth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The TAMIU Golf team is driving it all the way to the Golden State as their women’s team and one of their men are headed to the Super Regionals next week.

On Monday, the women learned their fate as the Dustdevils will head to California after being named the number four team in the region.

TAMIU got the news on Monday afternoon after they finished fourth in the Lone Star Conference Tournament over the weekend, falling to the number one team in the country, Dallas Baptist in the medal round.

Now they will play at the Brookside Golf and Country Club in Stockton, California next week against 12 other teams with the top five moving on to the NCAA Division two national championship tournaments.

Joining them in the super regionals is Mauricio Figueroa as the Dustdevil will be playing as an individual after qualifying for the event at the Pueblo Country Club in Pubelo, Coloardo. He is looking to be one of the top two finishers with a chance at the National Championships in Michigan.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.