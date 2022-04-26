Tecolotes open up 2022 home slate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a rough weekend for the Tecolotes as they opened down in Monterrey by dropping two of three to the Sultanes.

Offense was at a premium for both clubs as they combined to score 18 runs over the three-game series, half of those came in Sunday’s five to four affair that went to the home team.

It looked like the Tecos might take that last game going up four to two into the 6th but give up a three spot as neither team scores down the stretch.

Now it’s a chance for fans of Los dos Laredos to get their first look at the club as opening night in Nuevo Laredo will be on Tuesday and then on Wednesday the Tecolotes will be north of the border for a game at UniTrade Stadium as they welcome Monclova to town; a team with former big leaguers like Josh Reddick, Addison Russell and Pablo Sandoval.

