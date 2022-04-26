Advertisement

Voting begins for Texas constitutional amendment proposals

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Voting for the runoff elections may be a few weeks away but voting has begun for two constitutional amendments.

On Monday, April 25, the voting sites opened for the public at several locations around town. Election Day for the amendments is set for Saturday, May 7. The two proposed constitutional amendments aim to lower property taxes for homeowners if they are approved by the public.

The first proposition aims to reduce the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary public schools could impose on homeowners who are either elderly or disabled.

The second proposed constitutional amendment is also focused on property tax. If approved, the amendment would increase the amount of the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.

The public can vote for the proposed amendments at the locations listed here.

Early voting for the runoffs runs from May 16-20. If you voted in a party primary in March, you could vote only in that same party’s runoff. Voters who didn’t cast a ballot in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.

