A Warming Trend Begins Wednesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The lower atmosphere is still marginally moist, and a patch or two of light showers is still possible overnight. Most of the time, it will just be cloudy. The cool airmass will move away from our area during Wednesday. This will allow warmer air, now expanding into the central Great Plains, to begin to reach our area Wednesday afternoon. A return to 90F warmth will begin Thursday afternoon with temperatures rising higher by the weekend.

