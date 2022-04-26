Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect drags two officers on highway during arrest

Two Franklin Police officers were injured after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running over one of the officers. (Franklin Police)
By Joe Wenzel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Two Tennessee police officers suffered injuries after being dragged behind a car when the suspect of a traffic stop fled the scene over the weekend.

Franklin police said Officer Dustyn Stevens stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson while traveling on the Interstate 65 on Sunday morning, WSMV reported.

Police said that when Stevens asked Nicholson to step out of the vehicle, he noticed a gun in the car and smelled marijuana. Outside of the vehicle, police said Nicholson began actively resisting Stevens.

Police released a dashcam video that shows “Nicholson break away from the officer” before getting back into the car. The video then shows the car driving off with Stevens and assisting officer Matt Lamarr being dragged behind. Lamarr had run over to assist Stevens.

Witnesses who saw the incident followed the car. With their statements, investigators immediately located Nicholson outside the Franklin Walmart. Police charged Nicholson with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and felony evading. Police are expected to charge Nicholson with additional charges.

EMS took Stevens to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he was treated and released. The injuries for Lamarr did not require immediate medical treatment.

Nicholson was released on a $40,000 bond. He is due in court June 9.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cigarroa High School
Concerns raised after religious group visits Laredo high school
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
33-year-old Armando Portillo
Laredo man arrested for possession of drugs
Car chase ends in crash on I-35 and Lafayette
Car chase ends in crash on I-35 and Lafayette
Rescued tiger cub has new home
Laredo resident receives citation for violating city’s wild animal ordinance

Latest News

CDC data from 2020 shows suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14...
Health Minute: Youth suicides went up over pandemic
Newly released recordings indicate Kevin McCarthy's concerns that some of his Republican House...
McCarthy faces backlash from fellow GOP members over Jan. 6 recordings
Naimo Abdirahman, 26, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning of April 20...
Ohio officer pulled from duty after woman killed in hit-and-run
Police say the car involved in the hit-and-run belongs to the officer, but it's unclear if or...
Woman, 26, killed in hit-and-run, possibly involving Ohio police officer
Some observers say Putin is trying to fragment Europe by demanding gas payment in rubles or...
Russia warns Europe with gas shutdowns to Poland, Bulgaria