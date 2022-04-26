Webb County proclaims April 27th ‘Denim Day’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County leaders and support groups came together on Monday to bring attention to different forms of sexual assault.

Webb County Commissioners Court proclaimed April 27th as “Denim Day.”

This proclamation comes as the month of April wraps up, which is observed as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Representatives with SCAN, and Casa Misericordia were also present at Monday’s proclamation.

Sylvia Flores, the Sexual Assault Services and Info. Program Coordinator with SCAN said Webb County residents are asked to wear denim this Wednesday to show support for sexual assault survivors.

“What we are asking the community is to wear jeans to work, jeans to school, jeans to their daily activities,” Flores said. “Not only wear jeans, but explain to your co-workers, friends, and family why you are wearing jeans. It is a protest to all this bias against victims that are told what they are wearing will be considered if they consented to sexual activity.”

SCAN offers free services to anyone who has been a victim of any type of sexual violence-- whether it’s been reported or not.

You can contact SCAN at 956-568-7105

