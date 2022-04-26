Advertisement

Week of financial education and information from Mexico’s consulate

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexico’s consulate is offering a week of financial education for people living in the United States. Its aim is to give them the ability to be able to better participate in the economy, such as being able to take out loans, buy a home, or even start up a business or plan for retirement.

The information will go out online and through the consulate office’s social network pages. The office had gone digital due to the pandemic, but we’re told they’re going to have an in-person event on Friday, April 30 at Jarvis Plaza.

The week-long campaign will wrap up on Friday, April 30, with a job fair at Jarvis Plaza from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

