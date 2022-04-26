Wolves and Panthers softball teams headed to playoffs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The regular season for high school softball is officially in the books, but now the eyes are on a pair of Laredo teams that are headed to the playoffs.

Both LBJ and United South will find their way in the bi-district round later this week, each hoping to move on but it won’t be easy as they will draw San Antonio foes.

The wolves finished at the number two team from the district and now they get the honor of drawing the Harlan Hawks in the opening round. It will be a one game playoff Friday night at seven from Alice High School.

Meanwhile United South will be in a best of three series against O’Connor in a battle of the panthers.

These two will take over the field at Hebbronville High School on Friday night at seven for game one followed up by game two and if necessary, game three on Saturday at noon.

