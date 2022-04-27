Advertisement

Agents catch undocumented immigrants after chase

By Mindy Casso
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents catch nine undocumented individuals after a short chase.

It happened after agents working along the riverbanks responded to a call of multiple individuals loading into a gray SUV near the Rio Grande. Agents were able to locate the vehicle as it was traveling away from the river. They attempted to stop the SUV, but it sped away. A short time later, it collided into a railroad sign.

The individuals inside the SUV were all taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Cigarroa High School
Concerns raised after religious group visits Laredo high school
33-year-old Armando Portillo
Laredo man arrested for possession of drugs
A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament
Martin High School inducts Tiger Legends
Martin High School inducts 11 Tiger Legends

Latest News

Kansas City Southern continuing with plans to build rail bridge in Laredo
Kansas City Southern continuing with plans to build rail bridge in Laredo
Kansas City Southern continuing with plans on building rail bridge in Laredo
Laredo Parks Dept. to hold country concert in the park
Laredo Parks Dept. to hold country concert in the park
Webb County Water Utility fees could change
Appropriations bill secures 70 million for colonias and rural water projects
File photo: Father McNaboe Park
Laredo Parks Dept. to hold country concert in the park