Agents catch undocumented immigrants after chase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents catch nine undocumented individuals after a short chase.

It happened after agents working along the riverbanks responded to a call of multiple individuals loading into a gray SUV near the Rio Grande. Agents were able to locate the vehicle as it was traveling away from the river. They attempted to stop the SUV, but it sped away. A short time later, it collided into a railroad sign.

The individuals inside the SUV were all taken into custody for processing.

