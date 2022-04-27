Advertisement

Border Patrol pay their respects to soldier

By Mindy Casso
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - North Laredo Border Patrol agents paid their respects to Texas National Guardsman Specialist Bishop Evans as he was escorted by the Texas Department of Public Safety through the I-35 checkpoint.

The national guardsman lost his life after jumping into the Rio Grande in an attempt to save illegal immigrants who appeared to be drowning as they attempted to cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

Border Patrol agents express their heartfelt condolences to Evans’ family and colleagues.

