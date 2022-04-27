“A Day at the Derby” luncheon and fashion show

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The volunteer services council for the Border Region Behavioral Health Center presents “A Day at the Derby.”

The 30th annual Administrative Professional’s Day luncheon and fashion show takes place on Wednesday, April 27 at 11:30 a.m. at the Laredo Country Club. The theme of “A Day at the Derby” is to honor the Asmussen family from Laredo, known for their worldwide success in the sport of horse racing.

Tickets and tables are still available for this fundraiser benefiting the Border Region Behavioral Health Center. For more information you can contact Laura Kim at 956-794-3130.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.