Advertisement

DHS warns of consequences if Title 42 is lifted

By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (NBC) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary is warning house lawmakers about the consequences of Title 42 being lifted.

That public health authority has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

The policy allows border officials to turn back migrants at the U.S. Mexico Border.

A federal judge blocked the Biden administration from ending the policy next month.

The supreme court will decide what happens next, but the president still wants to end the order.

Alejandro Mayorkas says lifting Title 42 could overwhelm law enforcement agents.

Mayorkas says, “With the title 42 public health order set to be lifted, we expect migration levels to increase as smugglers seek to take advantage of and profit from vulnerable migrants.”

Mayorkas goes on to say that the agency will continue to enforce immigration laws.

Ahead of the potential lifting of the order, Homeland Security officials are preparing.

Some of those steps include increasing resources to the U.S. southern border and cracking down on transnational criminal organizations.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Cigarroa High School
Concerns raised after religious group visits Laredo high school
33-year-old Armando Portillo
Laredo man arrested for possession of drugs
File photo
Webb County inmate found dead in his cell
Martin High School inducts Tiger Legends
Martin High School inducts 11 Tiger Legends

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort...
Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts
Polk said went to push his Lifeline button following a tumble down the steps Saturday, but it...
Ohio man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall
It happened at a checkpoint along I-35 outside of Laredo, Texas.
Human smuggling attempt foiled, 150 undocumented immigrants found in trailer
KGNS MODERNA VACCINE
kgns moderna