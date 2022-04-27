DHS warns of consequences if Title 42 is lifted

LAREDO, TX. (NBC) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary is warning house lawmakers about the consequences of Title 42 being lifted.

That public health authority has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

The policy allows border officials to turn back migrants at the U.S. Mexico Border.

A federal judge blocked the Biden administration from ending the policy next month.

The supreme court will decide what happens next, but the president still wants to end the order.

Alejandro Mayorkas says lifting Title 42 could overwhelm law enforcement agents.

Mayorkas says, “With the title 42 public health order set to be lifted, we expect migration levels to increase as smugglers seek to take advantage of and profit from vulnerable migrants.”

Mayorkas goes on to say that the agency will continue to enforce immigration laws.

Ahead of the potential lifting of the order, Homeland Security officials are preparing.

Some of those steps include increasing resources to the U.S. southern border and cracking down on transnational criminal organizations.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.