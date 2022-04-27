Advertisement

Do or die time for Martin Tigers

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday night gave us a big game on the diamond as it was do or die time for the Martin Tigers.

Martin faced off against the Rio Grande City; a win for the tigers would force a play in game for the fourth spot in the district.

After a night of hustle and bustle, the tigers would come out on top with a score of seven to zip.

After losing to the ratter team 10 to nothing on Friday, the tigers in a must win situation come up clutch as they earn a split with Rio Grande City and continue to show a ton of heart this season.

Martin Tiger, Alejandro Cazarez says it’s as a senior there’s a little pressure but he trusts his boys to come through.

Meanwhile, Bryan Gonzalez says, “We just never give up, we have guys that fight through all the way and when things get tough, we have that one goal of trying to make playoffs. We had a not so good show out over there in Rio Grande but we knew we had to come back home and get that win.”

Now both the tigers and the rattlers are tied in the standings but it’s not quite that easy as there is still a chance Mission Vets could end up with them as well. If Cigarroa can come up with a win, so both teams that played will be playing close attention to the Toros and the Patriots.

