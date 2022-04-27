Advertisement

Earth, Wind and Fire saxophonist Woolfolk dies

Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left, and Andrew Woolfolk. Woolfolk has died, Bailey announced.(Instagram/philipbaileyewf/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT
(Gray News) - Andrew Woolfolk, the saxophone player for Earth, Wind and Fire, died at 71.

Fellow band member Philip Bailey posted about Woolfolk’s passing on Instagram, with a photo of the two of them. Woolfolk is seen on the right.

Bailey described his bandmate, who he met in high school, as a “great talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling.”

Woolfolk was ill for more than six years, though Bailey didn’t go into details.

He joined Earth, Wind and Fire in the 1970s, staying with the band on and off until 1993, the band said.

Woolfolk’s saxophone is heard in many of the band’s smash hits, such as “September,” “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove.”

He also recorded with Phil Collins and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with his fellow original Earth, Wind and Fire members, in 2000.

Woolfolk grew up in Denver, and he and two bandmates were inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

