Federal courthouse to hold ceremony for Be the Light Empowerment Center

By Mindy Casso
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday for the Be the Light Empowerment Center.

The center honors the legacy and generosity of spirit of the late U.S. District Judge George P. Kazen.

With the help of this new center, men and women under post-release supervision will be offered support to achieve stability and independence.

Offenders can receive professional attire, training and other resources to support their employment and attain long term positive change.

The ceremony will be held at the Laredo Federal Courthouse at 2 p.m.

