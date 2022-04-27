Advertisement

Funding approved; Sheriff’s Office to get body cameras

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be getting some much-needed tools for their deputies out on the field.

They will be getting nearly $85,000 dollars in funding which will allow them to get body cameras, including the equipment, software, and supplies.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says cameras are important, not just for collecting evidence, but as a tool for safety in deescalating a situation. ”You always have to remember that body cams is [sic] evidence. You know, it’s something that we cannot change, you know it’s there, and that’s all we can do. To me, it’s a necessary item that each officer should have. We carry side arms for protection, keeping the peace, and we also carry cameras to protect the peace. Because once they see a body camera, people tend to be deterred of what they can do without a camera.”

The funding comes through a grant from the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, which required a cash match of about $21,000, which came from the sheriff’s forfeiture funds, meaning no money came from the general fund.

For more headlines. click here.

