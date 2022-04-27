Advertisement

Justice of the Peace swears in County Constable for Precinct One

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County now has a new constable for Precinct One.

On Tuesday, Justice of the Peace Juan Paz swore in Webb County Constable Precinct One Deputy Constable Claudia A. Cantu who will take charge of all operations after the previous constable retired.

Cantu will be the head of the office until a new constable is elected come November 2022.

Ms. Cantu says she is honored to have been given the opportunity to take charge of the office by county judge and Commissioners Court.

She will continue to make Webb County Constable Precinct One Office the best at what it does by meeting the needs of the courts and the community.

She does not have any plans of running for office, only to continue working at her current post.

